6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Friday evening

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the threat of early and late storms in the forecast Friday, We’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Day Friday
First Alert Day Friday(WOWT)

A few early morning storms could be limping through the area to get Friday starting. There is a minimal severe threat from those but it is possible to see a little hail and wind from 1 or 2.

The great threat will be later Friday evening after 5pm after we clear out and warm up into the mid 80s for the afternoon. All types of severe weather will be possible with a couple of tornadoes possible among the fast moving storms.

Severe Risks Friday
Severe Risks Friday(WOWT)

Storms will likely race northeast through the area and exit rather quickly after they form so prolonged severe threat is not expected Friday evening.

Friday Severe Storm Risk
Friday Severe Storm Risk(WOWT)

There are a couple of weather wild cards to watch for with this round. First off, the early morning storms could impact how the environment recovers and builds energy for the evening round. Of great impact though could be the overall speed of the front moving through. There is the potential for it to move through very quickly and be through the metro before it has the chance to produce storms. These are two things that could influence how and where storms develop that day.

Weather Wild Card
Weather Wild Card(WOWT)

