Suspect in 23-year-old Omaha man’s murder denied bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The woman accused of shooting and killing an Omaha man who was working security at a downtown bar appears in court.

Keloni Jones, 24, appeared in jail court Tuesday morning. She’s charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Jones faces a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison for the murder charge, and a minimum of five years and a maximum of 50 years for the firearm charge.

The judge decided to hold Jones without bond.

“Based upon the nature and circumstances of the defendant’s charge, I will hold the defendant without bond at this time.”

According to court documents, Jones has no prior convictions.

Keloni Jones, 24 (Omaha Police Department)

Omaha Police say around 1 a.m. Sunday, Jones shot and killed 23-year-old Gom Gout of Omaha. Gout was working as a security guard at downtown bar Moe and Curly’s near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue. He was transported to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.

Omaha Police reviewed video of the incident and witness statements. Court documents say Gom Gout had broken up a fight at the bar when Jones allegedly drew her gun. Gout was seen on video trying to prevent Jones from walking toward other people involved in the altercation, and then Jones allegedly could be seen on video firing one round through Gout’s chest.

Jones was then found walking near 24th and Dodge with another woman and was arrested. She was allegedly found with a handgun in her purse.

