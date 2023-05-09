State soccer opens with Class A quarterfinals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gretna and Papillion-La Vista South advance to face each other in the semis. Gretna opened up the state tournament with an 8-1 win against Lincoln East, six of those eight goals were scored in the first half, three of those six were scored by Michael Stukenholtz. This is a second straight dominating performance by the Dragons at Morrison Stadium after winning the 2022 state title 8-0.

Papio South beat Lincoln Southeast 5-2, Colin Macke scored two of those five goals with one in the first half and another early in the second half. The Titans built a 4-0 lead before winning by three goals. The semifinal will be Friday at noon.

