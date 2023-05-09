We are Local
Sidney, Iowa homicide suspect charged with first-degree murder

Two people have been arrested following a deadly stabbing in Sidney, Iowa this week.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - One of the suspects charged in a Sidney, Iowa homicide now faces an additional charge for first-degree murder.

Mark Dupre, 26, of Sidney, had previously been charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and going armed with intent, all three of them felonies.

The incident occurred on April 17 at a home near Main and Douglas Streets in Sidney. Two men had been reported stabbed. 26-year-old Corey Miller of Sidney died after being transported to the hospital. The second victim, a 28-year-old man from Sidney, had last been reported in stable condition.

Mark Dupre, 26, and Katelan Jacobs, 23
Mark Dupre, 26, and Katelan Jacobs, 23(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

A search warrant at the home had found several “illegal and illicit items,” per the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Dupre and 23-year-old Katelan Jacobs, also of Sidney, were arrested that day at a separate location on charges stemming from the search warrant.

Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance, over five grams of methamphetamine, with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dupre was also charged with possession of marijuana, his second offense. Jacobs was additionally charged with first-offense possession of marijuana.

Dupre is currently in custody in Fremont County on unrelated drug charges.

