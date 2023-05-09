Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More clouds Tuesday but still very mild

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another mild and comfortable morning out the door and I expect us to warm into the lower 80s by the afternoon. The big difference from yesterday will be more clouds streaming in from the west during the day.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Those clouds will try to give us a few showers this afternoon as well but most of those will likely go southwest leaving the majority of us dry.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

A few showers and a storm or two are possible overnight as well but again I do expect better chances to the southwest. There could easily be more development by Wednesday morning. That may end up being our next chance of showers and storms that could produce some soaking rain. The best chances on Wednesday will be before 3pm.

Overall the majority of the rain through 3pm Wednesday will end up across our southwest counties as this model shows here.

Potential Rainfall (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Most of Thursday is trending dry and warm but rather breezy as well. South wind gusts could hit 30 mph for many of us. If any storms do develop and move into our area Thursday it will be very late, likely after sunset. Those chances are at 40% and there could be a strong storm or two among them.

Heading into Mother’s Day weekend it appears we’ll be a bit cooler, especially on Mother’s Day itself. There are a few shower possible as well from the mostly cloudy skies on Mother’s Day.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

