Plans underway to build joint police and fire headquarters in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council approves a plan to spend nearly $3 million on the early stages of designing a new headquarters for police and fire.

The ultimate decision to build will come down to a vote of the people.

The Omaha Fire Department’s downtown headquarters was built in 1965. The Omaha Police Department’s downtown headquarters was built in 1970. Experts say both buildings, in terms of function and efficiency, have outlived their usefulness.

“It would also encompass a study for a downtown police precinct, may be part of this building. Also with a fire station,” said Mike Oestmann with Omaha Public Works.

Leo A Daly and its team has been hired to design it, figure out what’s needed, what’s necessary for modern policing and firefighting and how to put both police and fire under one roof somewhere downtown.

A rendering shared isn’t what it will look like, but it’s more of a sample to show off the possibilities.

Eventually, voters will decide the bond. It’s not clear what it will cost. One rough estimate was in the $80 million range.

Omaha’s Finance Director Steve Curtiss says the city will do its best to limit the tax impact.

“It would be hard to predict what type of tax impact this would have,” Curtiss said. “We all know we have a robust history of not raising taxes even when they’ve been authorized.”

This is early in the process. The new police and fire headquarters is expected to be complete by the summer of 2027.

Eventually, the two downtown sites serving as the current police and fire headquarters would be redeveloped.

