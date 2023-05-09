Pickup truck mysteriously catches fire outside Omaha apartment building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire outside a midtown apartment building was burning so hot, authorities say it was the pilot in the police helicopter that noticed the blaze from above and called the fire department.

People who live in the Park East apartment building near 26th and Leavenworth are wondering what happened.

Some people who live in the Park East Apartments say they heard an explosion.

“People was knocking on my door, when I came out it was already burning.”

Alan Valentine owns the pickup truck, which doesn’t have much left of it now. Alan says his cousin who is homeless sometimes sleeps in his truck, just to get off the streets.

“Oh yeah he comes around and I let him sleep in there sometimes and thank God he wasn’t in there today,” Alan said. “That’s luck because I seen him yesterday and I almost made him come over.”

The fire burned so hot it melted utility lines above the alley.

“This is awful, what a Mother’s Day weekend, this is really terrible.”

So far for Debbie, the days before Mother’s Day have been terrible. She had to put her car in the shop for repairs, so she picked up a rental car to get around.

“I brought it home, parked it and I got woke up at two o’clock this morning,” Debbie said. “Somebody says the cars are all on fire. I thought ‘oh my gosh no,’ so I come out here and looked at his car engulfed in flames and mine had gotten it too.”

The car on the other side of the pickup melted. Four cars were damaged when the pickup truck was on fire. Right now nobody knows why.

“I don’t got no enemies or nothing like that. If I do I don’t know them.”

People who live in the apartments say there are security cameras in the alley. The Omaha Fire Department is investing the cause.

But this messy fire is just the latest incident that’s happened outside of the apartment building. People who live around the area say they’ve been concerned about their safety for quite some time.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen and you get accosted for money, for food, for clothing, or just your time.”

Carol Crum has lived in the Park East Apartments for 12 years and she says there’s always something going on around the apartments, especially out back in the alley where their cars are parked.

“Last night when I came out to escort my boyfriend out with his oxygen tank there must have been 20 women in this alley, anywhere between 10 and 20, that were looking for someone for their services or whatever their needs are. It’s a desperate situation.”

Carol says the situation inside the building is not much better.

“Because people are getting in that don’t live there. They’re being allowed in and there’s no enforcement. There’s no accountability or anything that I would think would be ethical business and I’m having to live with it.”

6 News has reached out to the company that manages the Park East Apartments, but so far we haven’t heard back.

