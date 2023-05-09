We are Local
Omaha-metro school bond election results

Early returns show bonds for Papillion-La Vista, Westside districts passing
Unofficial returns are in for two Omaha-metro school bond elections.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Unofficial returns are in for the special bond elections for residents in two Metro school districts.

Deadlines for the Westside and Papillion-La Vista Community School Districts’ bond elections passed Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The Douglas County Election Commission shows a total of 7,328 ballots cast in the Westside election -- 4.633 “yes” votes and 2,695 “no” votes -- a 63% to 37% vote.

The vote is to request $121 million in bonds and taxes to finance an infrastructure expansion for Westside Middle and High Schools and support new construction at Westgate, Loveland and Hillside Elementary Schools.

Papillion-La Vista Community School District residents also passed a bond resolution that the district says will improve safety and security, as well as update older schools and better accommodate projected enrollment growth.

The bond passed with 7,981 yes votes to 4,208 no votes -- 65% to 35%.

