Nebraska State Patrol arrests Columbus man on drug, gun charges

COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested following a narcotics investigation in Columbus.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, NSP investigators and the Specialized Narcotics Abuse Reduction Effort Task Force arrested 25-year-old Juan Renteria of Columbus on charges including possession of controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On Thursday, May 4, investigators served a search warrant at a home near 6th and 30th Avenue in Columbus.

During the search, authorities allegedly found a gun, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and THC.

Further details on the investigation leading up to the search of the residence were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.