We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Columbus man on drug, gun charges

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested following a narcotics investigation in Columbus.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, NSP investigators and the Specialized Narcotics Abuse Reduction Effort Task Force arrested 25-year-old Juan Renteria of Columbus on charges including possession of controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On Thursday, May 4, investigators served a search warrant at a home near 6th and 30th Avenue in Columbus.

During the search, authorities allegedly found a gun, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and THC.

Further details on the investigation leading up to the search of the residence were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal's former campus in La...
Kiewit confirms it’s moving into PayPal complex in La Vista
The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job -- "keeping the peace."
23-year-old Omaha man murdered during security shift at downtown bar
The Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards reveal the metro's best restaurants, attractions,...
Tourism awards reveal best restaurants, attractions in Omaha metro
Nebraska's controversial six-week abortion ban bill failed in the Unicameral Thursday by a...
Abortion ban amendment attached to Nebraska gender-affirming care bill
Ashland residents are frustrated over no-door delivery from the Postal Service.
Ashland residents upset Amazon packages left at post office

Latest News

Nebraska lawmakers are spending today debating the wording of the abortion amendment proposed...
Nebraska lawmakers expected to debate abortion amendment
Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Search for missing Blair man continues in Iowa and along Missouri River
Nebraska lawmakers are spending today debating the wording of the abortion amendment proposed...
Nebraska lawmakers debate wording of abortion amendment
A truck explosion and fire outside a Midtown Omaha apartment complex has residents there...
Midtown apartment dwellers worried for safety after truck explosion, fire