Iowa DCI involved in sports wagering violations investigation at Univ. of Iowa, Iowa State

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation released a statement confirming their involvement in the recent probe by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission regarding student-athletes and sports wagering violations.

NCAA rules ban collegiate athletes from wagering on NCAA sports. At least 41 current student-athletes between the University of Iowa and Iowa State University were confirmed as being involved in the investigation.

The Iowa DCI confirmed their involvement in the investigation, stating:

“The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Special Enforcement Operations Bureau serves as the primary criminal investigative and enforcement agency for gambling laws in the state of Iowa. The DCI is involved in an ongoing investigation concerning sports wagering involving individuals at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed and no further information will be released. The DCI will work cooperatively with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission concerning any potential regulatory violations.”

According to Action Network, the head of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission stated that there’s zero evidence of suspicious wagering activity or match-fixing involving any Iowa or Iowa State sporting event.

