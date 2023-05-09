Fremont County Sheriff’s Office seeking help finding missing adult

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a missing person.

Peggy Simpson, 64 (Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says 64-year-old Peggy Simpson of Nebraska City was last seen in Hamburg on May 1. She is described as 5′4″ tall, 115 lbs, with blue eyes and grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue coat and a multicolored pink stocking hat. She may have been traveling from Iowa to Nebraska.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 374-2424.

