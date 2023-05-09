Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: On and off storm chances again this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a dry and warm Monday for most, rain chances move back in starting Tuesday!

Spotty showers start the day, mainly W of the Metro, with cloudier skies persisting most of the day. You’ll see some breaks of sun.

Tuesday AM showers (wowt)

By the early afternoon another round of showers and storms moves in... this stays mainly SW of the Metro but we could see a stray shower around 2 PM. This clears to the SE by 5 PM.

Tuesday PM rain (wowt)

Wednesday brings the best chance for rain of the week. Rain chances Wednesday favor the morning hours with a drier afternoon although the timing could shift. With returning daily storms and more warmth... the forecast will be muggy mid-late week.

Muggy Meter (wowt)

On and off storm chances continue into the start of the weekend along with a warm pattern... by Mother’s Day we see a shift to a cooler and drier pattern.

10 day forecast (wowt)

