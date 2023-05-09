We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: On and off storm chances again this week

Emily's Monday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a dry and warm Monday for most, rain chances move back in starting Tuesday!

Spotty showers start the day, mainly W of the Metro, with cloudier skies persisting most of the day. You’ll see some breaks of sun.

Tuesday AM showers
Tuesday AM showers(wowt)

By the early afternoon another round of showers and storms moves in... this stays mainly SW of the Metro but we could see a stray shower around 2 PM. This clears to the SE by 5 PM.

Tuesday PM rain
Tuesday PM rain(wowt)

Wednesday brings the best chance for rain of the week. Rain chances Wednesday favor the morning hours with a drier afternoon although the timing could shift. With returning daily storms and more warmth... the forecast will be muggy mid-late week.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(wowt)

On and off storm chances continue into the start of the weekend along with a warm pattern... by Mother’s Day we see a shift to a cooler and drier pattern.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11pm Radar Update
6 First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms winding down overnight
Man killed in downtown Omaha shooting, woman arrested
Keelan Smith
Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska
A nonprofit is trying to help monarch butterflies by supplying local plants
Omaha nonprofit gives away native plants to help monarch butterflies
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death after woman allegedly jumps out window

Latest News

Emily's Monday night forecast
Stray thunderstorm possible north of Interstate 80 early Monday evening
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast