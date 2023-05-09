Cinco de Mayo Festival returns to South Omaha this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you didn’t get a chance to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, you still can.

It’s a busy weekend for many businesses on South 24th Street with the annual Cinco de Mayo festival making its way to the business district.

And for those still recovering from the pandemic, it’s something to look forward to.

“The festival and Mother’s Day this weekend is going to help us a lot and we’re looking forward to it because people usually buy a lot,” Macias said.

Cecilia Macias owns Cecy’s Decoraciones. She is one of many business owners who are looking forward to the festival. She has already set up items she’s planning to sell.

“The pandemic forced us to close our shop because we didn’t get any customers,” Macias said.

Macias is one of many business owners who are still recovering from the pandemic three years later.

“We still have some rough months with our business, but we have hope good things will come,” Macias said.

Marcos Mora is the coordinator for the festival. He said it’s an event that brings lots of profit for businesses.

This is due to the number of people that attend.

“Last year, there were a lot of people that you can barely even walk,” Mora said.

An estimated 200,000 people attended the three-day event last year.

Mora expects attendance this year to double.

“We got people coming in from six surrounding states all over, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, and Des Moines,” Mora said. “So, this is going to be great for South Omaha and Omaha in general.”

This festival will all be back to normal. It will have carnival rides, lots of food vendors, and a Saturday morning parade. He wants everyone to know it’s something you won’t want to miss.

