We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Cinco de Mayo Festival returns to South Omaha this weekend

South Omaha's annual Cinco de Mayo Festival makes its return this weekend.
By Johan Marin
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you didn’t get a chance to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, you still can.

It’s a busy weekend for many businesses on South 24th Street with the annual Cinco de Mayo festival making its way to the business district.

And for those still recovering from the pandemic, it’s something to look forward to.

“The festival and Mother’s Day this weekend is going to help us a lot and we’re looking forward to it because people usually buy a lot,” Macias said.

Cecilia Macias owns Cecy’s Decoraciones. She is one of many business owners who are looking forward to the festival. She has already set up items she’s planning to sell.

“The pandemic forced us to close our shop because we didn’t get any customers,” Macias said.

Macias is one of many business owners who are still recovering from the pandemic three years later.

“We still have some rough months with our business, but we have hope good things will come,” Macias said.

Marcos Mora is the coordinator for the festival. He said it’s an event that brings lots of profit for businesses.

This is due to the number of people that attend.

“Last year, there were a lot of people that you can barely even walk,” Mora said.

An estimated 200,000 people attended the three-day event last year.

Mora expects attendance this year to double.

“We got people coming in from six surrounding states all over, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, and Des Moines,” Mora said. “So, this is going to be great for South Omaha and Omaha in general.”

This festival will all be back to normal. It will have carnival rides, lots of food vendors, and a Saturday morning parade. He wants everyone to know it’s something you won’t want to miss.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal's former campus in La...
Kiewit confirms it’s moving into PayPal complex in La Vista
The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job -- "keeping the peace."
23-year-old Omaha man murdered during security shift at downtown bar
The Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards reveal the metro's best restaurants, attractions,...
Tourism awards reveal best restaurants, attractions in Omaha metro
Nebraska's controversial six-week abortion ban bill failed in the Unicameral Thursday by a...
Abortion ban amendment attached to Nebraska gender-affirming care bill
Ashland residents are frustrated over no-door delivery from the Postal Service.
Ashland residents upset Amazon packages left at post office

Latest News

South Omaha's annual Cinco de Mayo Festival makes its return this weekend.
Annual Cinco de Mayo festival returns to South Omaha
Creighton University students are using finals week to donate gently-used furniture as part of...
Creighton students donate furniture in "Jays Re-Nest" drive
Omaha City Council approved plans Tuesday to construct a new joint headquarters for Omaha's...
Omaha City Council approves new fire and police headquarters plans
Omaha-metro school bond election results