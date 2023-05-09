We are Local
Burwell bait shop destroyed by out-of-control vehicle

A vehicle on Highway 96 kept going straight instead of following the curve of the highway, causing them to crash into Dad’s Calamus East bait shop.
By Spencer Schubert
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURWELL, Neb. (KSNB) - A late night crash has left a well-known Nebraska bait shop in ruin.

Garfield County Emergency Manager Marvin Hulinsky said an eastbound vehicle on Highway 96 kept going straight instead of following the curve of the highway, causing them to crash into Dad’s Calamus East bait shop.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, and crews from the Burwell Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene shortly after. Hulinsky said the crews remained on scene to make sure everything was safe before eventually leaving shortly after 2 a.m.

It’s not known how many people were in the vehicle or if any charges have been filed in the case. Hulinsky did confirm that the investigation into the incident is being handled locally by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. Local4 has placed calls in to learn more about the incident, but have yet to hear back.

