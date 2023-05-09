We are Local
Bellevue West celebrates Woodard’s retirement

By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former players, coaches, friends, and family celebrated 25-year Thunderbird head boys basketball coach Doug Woodard in the place that has been Woodard’s second home for the last two and a half decades: Bellevue West’s South Gym. Over his 41 years coaching high school basketball, Woodard accumulated 669 wins and seven state championships, six of which were at Bellevue West and one at Roncalli Catholic in 1996.

Woodard closed out his coaching career leading the Thunderbirds to the Class A state championship and a perfect 29-0 record. The 65-year-old plans to spend time with his 13 grandchildren during his retirement, however, Woodard can’t be kept out of the gym. Woodard hopes to help mentor the next generation of coaches.

