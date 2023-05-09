We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Ashland residents upset after Amazon leaves packages at post office

Ashland residents are frustrated over no-door delivery from the Postal Service.
By Mike McKnight
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of a lake community not far from Omaha have been frustrated that a delivery service has left their packages miles from the front door.

The inconvenience has cost them time and money and they want to know why important deliveries have fallen short.

Another Amazon package was dropped at a front door, but for nine months Jeff Schakat says he’s been his own primary delivery driver.

“I was on the phone again yesterday for about an hour to get them to finish their deliveries but they won’t,” Jeff said.

Amazon says it contracts with a network of partners like the U.S. Postal Service to get packages to customers as quickly as possible. But Jeff and many neighbors in the Horseshoe Lake community have been forced to pick up Amazon packages at the Ashland Post Office and drive six miles on streets, highways and rock roads to deliver their own packages back home.

Jeff says he makes the roughly 12-mile trip a few times a month.

“Oh, three to four times a month a least. I’ll let them pile up until I get enough there.”

And he’s not alone. 6 News discovered Amazon boxes stacked up in the Ashland Post Office. Brian Ahl says he shouldn’t have to drive six miles for packages he expects to be delivered to his front door.

“You get off work at five o’clock then you are not going to get it until the next day, and I don’t know how people who work can get to the post office in the time frame that they give you,” Brian said.

“Save a lot of money, a lot of mileage, a lot of time and a lot of worry,” Jeff said. “A lot of changing schedules around just to get the packages.

Sunday, a Postal Service vehicle drove into the area near Horseshoe Lake on the way to a delivery. Jeff, his girlfriend and neighbors will make postal workers delivering Amazon packages feel at home in their area.

The Postal Service says when mail service issues occur, steps are taken to quickly resolve customer concerns.

A Postal Service statement to 6 News says the Ashland postmaster is aware of package delivery issues and is taking steps to rectify the situation.

The United States Postal Service says its official Twitter account, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can also provide help. Customers can tweet @USPSHelp for customer service. Customers can also send a private message on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11pm Radar Update
6 First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms winding down overnight
Man killed in downtown Omaha shooting, woman arrested
Keelan Smith
Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska
A nonprofit is trying to help monarch butterflies by supplying local plants
Omaha nonprofit gives away native plants to help monarch butterflies
6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal's former campus in La...
Kiewit confirms it’s moving into PayPal complex in La Vista

Latest News

Bats Over Omaha 2023
Bats released over Omaha at Joslyn Castle
The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job -- "keeping the peace."
23-year-old Omaha man murdered during security shift at downtown bar
Peggy Simpson, 64
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office seeking help finding missing adult
Ashland residents are frustrated over no-door delivery from the Postal Service.
Ashland residents frustrated over no front-door delivery