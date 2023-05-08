UPDATE: LPD says 59-year-old man has died after northeast Lincoln stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a home right across the street from Lincoln Northeast High School.
Officers were called out to the home just after 7 p.m. Sunday evening. In a press release, LPD says a 59-year-old man was stabbed in chest. Police added that the first-arriving officers immediately began performing life-saving measures.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital by Lincoln Fire & Rescue, where police say he later died from his injuries.
“A 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene without incident,” LPD said in the release. “Currently there are no outstanding suspects [and] there is no risk to the public.”
Anyone who has information about the incident should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000, or call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
The incident is now Lincoln’s sixth homicide of 2023.
