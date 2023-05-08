We are Local
Trial underway for Lincoln man charged with 1st Degree Murder

Brian Adams's Murder Trial began on Monday
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday marked the opening day of trial for Brian Keith Adams, who is charged with 1st Degree Murder after killing 29-year-old Trevious Clark on October 18, 2021.

According to prosecutors, the initial incident happened on Oct. 18, 2021 after Adams and the victim, Clark were involved in a physical altercation.

Prosecutors say Clark initially punched Adams in the face, to which Adams retaliated by striking Clark over the head with a jack handle, then stomped on Clark’s head after he fell to the ground, killing him.

The defense, and Adams himself admits that he struck Clark in the head, and stomped on him afterwards, but asked the jury to return a not guilty verdict.

Witnesses began testifying in court today, and trial will continue throughout the week.

