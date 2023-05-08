Trial date set for Omaha man accused of child sex trafficking

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man accused of child sex trafficking will soon be going to trial.

Rolando Midder, 43, appeared in federal court in Omaha Monday morning and a trial date was set for June 5.

Arrested last year, Midder is charged with sex trafficking of minors and by force by coercion.

Rolando Midder, 43 (PHOTO: WOWT)

Court documents indicated an FBI special agent was on a website used for prostitution and recognized a 16-year-old girl who was pictured on it. Omaha Police joined the case and a date was arranged through the website. Several hours later, Midder was arrested at a hotel near 108th and L Street.

A child was also at the scene and allegedly told police Midder was violent with her.

If convicted, Midder faces 15 years to life in prison.

