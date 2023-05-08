Tourism awards reveal best restaurants, attractions in Omaha metro for 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ever wonder what the best restaurants or businesses in Omaha are? The winners of the yearly tourism awards were just announced.

Monday, Visit Omaha announced the winners of the 2023 Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards. They reveal some of the best restaurants, attractions, businesses and hotels in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties. The results were determined by 18,456 votes cast by the public.

Douglas County

Best attraction: Gene Leahy Mall at The Riverfront

The Gene Leahy Mall reopened in 2022 after some major renovations. The sprawling park in downtown Omaha boasts a canal, a playground and views of towering buildings.

Best Hotel: Hotel Deco

The four-star hotel in the Old Market is Omaha’s only luxury boutique hotel.

Best Restaurant: Block 16

This iconic restaurant in the Old Market offers casual dining and has won numerous awards.

Best Retail Business: Borsheims

The luxury jewelry store in Omaha often sees a large turnout during the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder’s meeting.

Sarpy County

Best attraction: Sarpy County Museum

Located in Bellevue, the museum says it promotes the rich history of Sarpy County, from Native American tribes to the Offutt Airforce Military Base.

Best Hotel: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Gretna

This modern hotel offers convenient access to greater Sarpy County.

Best Restaurant: El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant Gretna

A popular restaurant in Gretna, it offers fresh and authentic Mexican food.

Best Retail Business: The Candle House

This store in Gretna lets customers pour their own custom candles.

Pottawattamie County

Best attraction: Dreamland Theatre

The restored theatre in Carson is operated by a nonprofit and offers movie showings.

Best Hotel: Ameristar Casino Hotel

A popular casino by the Missouri River. The 38,500-square-foot facility has a selection of slots, video poker and table games.

Best Restaurant: The Back Forty Bar & Grill

Located on Main Street in Macedonia, this bar and grill is known for good food and live music.

Best Retail Business: The Occasional Collective

This small business in Treynor has locally sourced goods including housewares and health & beauty products.

