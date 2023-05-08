We are Local
South Omaha business owners deal with broken windows yet again

A South Omaha business is dealing with busted windows -- for the sixth time.
By John Chapman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News spoke with Jamie Gutierrez, owner of Midwest Maintenance in South Omaha, last month.

After her windows were broken out by vandals for the fifth time, she had them repaired and upgraded her security system -- and the new system worked. When her windows were busted a sixth time late Friday night, the senseless deed was caught on camera.

“Friday night around 11:30, there were two ladies out here jumping their car,” Gutierrez said. “He did it right in front of them. We do have some footage of him this time. The police came out and said they did see him and chased him back into the housing area back here and didn’t get him.”

The vandal did leave his image behind. Jamie is hoping someone can identify the person who left more broken glass to clean up. She and her staff had to work into Saturday morning to secure their buildings.

“I had to have someone come out here at three in the morning Friday night,” she said. “I’ve paid that guy several times to board up windows.”

This family-owned business has been burdened with a lot of unnecessary expenses. Add all the broken glass, stolen equipment and an upgraded security system, and Jamie’s business is running up quite the bill.

“It’s a big expense for us, and no one wants to spend an extra 20-30 grand on vandalism,” she said. “We’ve never had vandalism like this before, and this has probably been going on two or three months in a row here.”

Midwest Maintenance has been in this South Omaha neighborhood since the mid-1970s, and with all of this going on, Jamie and her employees say this is the first time they don’t feel safe.

“At this point, it’s a big crisis for me and the neighborhood, in my opinion,” Gutierrez said.

Midwest Maintenance is offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing its property.

