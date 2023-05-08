Smoke shop employee shot in neck by pellet gun following robbery, police says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says an employee at a smoke shop was shot in the neck by a pellet gun following a robbery.

Friday evening, around 5:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to Midwest Smoke Shop, near 48th and O Streets, on a report of a robbery.

According to LPD, an employee said a stranger came in the store and requested $136 worth of merchandise, including a vaping device and other vaping products, but instead of paying for the items the man took them off the counter and left the store.

LPD said the employee followed the man and tried reaching into the car the suspect was leaving in, but was shot in the neck by a pellet gun.

Investigators said the employee was treated by first responders and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.