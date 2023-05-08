Sexual assault of several boys reported in Washington County

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - A sexual assault case involving several boys is making its way through the court system in Washington County.

According to court documents filed April 27, two 14-year-old boys are accused of sexually assaulting another 14-year-old boy with a broomstick. Allegedly, one of the boys was wrestling with the victim when another suspect pulled the victim’s pants down. They then assaulted the teen while a 13-year-old boy recorded the incident on a cell phone, the documents state.

The incident reportedly happened during a party on Super Bowl Sunday.

The three teens are now facing adult felony charges and will be formally arraigned on June 1.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office issued a statement on the matter:

“The County Attorney Office has filed charges against three young men related to a disturbing case. Not only was this a brutal and shameful act, but it was also recorded and shared amongst others. The law allows individuals accused of certain types of crimes, because of their serious nature, to be initially charged as adults with a later determination to be made by the District Court. After reviewing the facts, serious nature of the crime and relevant law, a determination was made to charge these young men as adults. This matter will now proceed through the Justice system.”

