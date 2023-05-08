We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sexual assault of several boys reported in Washington County

A sexual assault case involving three teenagers is making its way through the court system in Washington County.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - A sexual assault case involving several boys is making its way through the court system in Washington County.

According to court documents filed April 27, two 14-year-old boys are accused of sexually assaulting another 14-year-old boy with a broomstick. Allegedly, one of the boys was wrestling with the victim when another suspect pulled the victim’s pants down. They then assaulted the teen while a 13-year-old boy recorded the incident on a cell phone, the documents state.

The incident reportedly happened during a party on Super Bowl Sunday.

The three teens are now facing adult felony charges and will be formally arraigned on June 1.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office issued a statement on the matter:

“The County Attorney Office has filed charges against three young men related to a disturbing case. Not only was this a brutal and shameful act, but it was also recorded and shared amongst others. The law allows individuals accused of certain types of crimes, because of their serious nature, to be initially charged as adults with a later determination to be made by the District Court. After reviewing the facts, serious nature of the crime and relevant law, a determination was made to charge these young men as adults.

This matter will now proceed through the Justice system.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11pm Radar Update
6 First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms winding down overnight
Man killed in downtown Omaha shooting, woman arrested
Keelan Smith
Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska
A nonprofit is trying to help monarch butterflies by supplying local plants
Omaha nonprofit gives away native plants to help monarch butterflies
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death after woman allegedly jumps out window

Latest News

Council Bluffs Hy-Vee subject to hoax bomb threat
Abortion debate will soon begin again in the Nebraska Legislature.
BREAKING: Abortion debate reignited in Nebraska Legislature
UNMC broke ground Monday on its forthcoming Innovation Hub near 48th and Farnam in Omaha.
UNMC breaks ground on new innovation facility
A sexual assault case involving three teenagers is making its way through the court system in...
Washington County authorities investigating teen sexual assault