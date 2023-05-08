Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredibly pleasant start to a mild week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last night’s storms are long gone to the southeast leaving us with a pleasant and enjoyable morning. We’ll start and end with abundant sunshine and end up with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Later on this afternoon, likely after 3pm, there is the small threat of a storm or two developing north of the metro. Most of us will stay dry but a couple could pop up with some downpours being the biggest threat.

Monday PM Storm (WOWT)

Otherwise we’ll have a light north breeze and rather enjoyable dew points in the 50s. It should be quite a nice day for the majority of the area.

Monday Dew Points (WOWT)

Heading into Tuesday morning there is the small threat of another storm or two popping up. Otherwise we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy the majority of the day with highs again in the lower 80s. There is the threat of a few more storms very late Tuesday into the overnight hours. The best odds will be to the west of the metro and on the Nebraska side of the river.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The best rain and storm chances this week will likely be Wednesday through Friday. It won’t be all day rain any of the days but rather hit and miss spotty storms with some downpours possible. Hopefully this will just result in some beneficial rain for as many people as possible.

