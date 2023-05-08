Pottawattamie County supervisors to hear streetcar presentation

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors is slated to hear a presentation on the Omaha streetcar at its meeting Tuesday morning.

Council Bluffs officials are planning to share information about a possible extension of the streetcar into its neighboring city. At this time, the city is only studying the potential for a continuation of the planned light rail route.

The supervisors will begin their regular meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The meetings can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel.

Tuesday’s presentation will be given by Brandon Garrett, chief of staff for the City of Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs city officials told 6 News in March that they planned to hire consultants to help map out the city’s development plans and figure out how to hook up to Omaha’s streetcar system, noting that a streetcar moving traffic to and from downtown Omaha would help economic growth in Council Bluffs.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said at the time that it could cost somewhere in the ballpark of $80 million to $100 million to move a streetcar across the Missouri River.

—

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.