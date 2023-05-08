We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police: Missing Iowa attempted murder suspect cut off ankle monitor

Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Police are searching for Ali Younes.(Johnson County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (CNN) - Law enforcement in Iowa is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office said it was notified Saturday that 19-year-old Ali Younes had cut off his monitoring device.

He was on house arrest with his family pending trial.

Officials say on April 25, 2022, Younes allegedly robbed and strangled a person on the University of Iowa campus.

A judge granted him pretrial release and required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, surrender his passport and stay with family.

Several agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, are searching for Younes.

Authorities say if you see him, do not approach him, but call 911.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11pm Radar Update
6 First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms winding down overnight
Man killed in downtown Omaha shooting, woman arrested
Keelan Smith
Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska
A nonprofit is trying to help monarch butterflies by supplying local plants
Omaha nonprofit gives away native plants to help monarch butterflies
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death after woman allegedly jumps out window

Latest News

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
LIVE: Police to arrest SUV driver after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Virginia jail found on college campus