Omaha man arrested after reportedly making terroristic threats

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested over the weekend on terroristic threat charges in what Omaha Police are calling a hate crime.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Terrance Burnett on Saturday after being dispatched to a disturbance near 45th and Jaynes streets, south of Sorensen Parkway, around 5 p.m.

According to court documents, a woman said Burnett, her neighbor, climbed atop her trailer that was parked in a driveway, yelling at the woman and her teenage daughter that he was “going to kill all of you in the name of God.”

Terrance Burnett (Omaha Police Department)

After banging on the roof, he started banging on the window — then continued yelling that he was going to kill them from across the street, court documents state.

Both victims told police they feared for their lives. Another neighbor had told police that he heard the disturbance but was unable to hear what was said.

Police detained Burnett about 90 minutes later, who refused to talk about being read his rights.

Burnett was in court Monday afternoon, formally charged with two counts of terroristic threats. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing, with bond set at $100,000.

