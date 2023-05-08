Nebraska lawmakers turn up pressure on companies using Chinese cell tower parts

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers advanced an amendment Monday that would require companies with cellphone towers using Chinese-made technology to replace the parts immediately.

If not, they’ll lose access to millions of dollars in subsidies that are usually tapped into as a way to expand a cellphone network.

The concern is buried deep underground and scattered across the countryside: hundreds of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Near some of them stand cellphone towers using parts from Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

The Department of Defense is on record that it wouldn’t be much of a leap to think the equipment could be used to spy on Nebraska’s military installations, including Offutt Air Force Base.

“When you don’t act in good faith, it’s time to take other action,” said Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte.

State lawmakers believe they’ve given time to Viaero Wireless to replace the Chinese parts on its towers across the western two-thirds of the state -- but say it hasn’t happened.

In the past, Viaero called it a perception problem, that company officials didn’t think the equipment was at risk for spying, but was willing to do what’s necessary to fix it.

When 6 News first investigated the issue in 2019, the Public Service Commission identified at least 18 Viaero cell towers in Nebraska using Huawei equipment, including one in Humboldt, Nebraska -- a 90-minute drive south of the Metro.

“We believe there’s one company in Nebraska,” said Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln. “We don’t know that for sure. That’s part of what this bill will help us uncover.”

Congress has set aside money for what’s known as a “rip-and-release” program, but the FCC says requests exceeded available funding by more than $3 billion. Many rural carriers say the program needs more funding.

The bill’s sponsor said the move has the blessing of our congressional delegation, as well as the FCC and Department of Defense.

