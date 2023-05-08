M.U.D. releases 2022 water quality report, details treatment and testing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s water service provider, Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.) released its annual report detailing the water quality.

M.U.D. claims the report confirms Omaha’s water meets or exceeds all state and federal standards. The report features data from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022 and details the sources of drinking water, treatment processes and what’s being tested for.

Water sources

According to the report, M.U.D. sources drinking water from the Missouri and Platte Rivers and the Dakota sandstone aquifer. Those sources include surface water (Missouri River), groundwater and groundwater under the influence of surface water (Platte River).

Water is pumped from intakes and wells maintained by M.U.D. and goes to the Florence, Platte West and Platte South treatment plants.

M.U.D. operates three water treatment plants — Florence, Platte West and Platte South (M.U.D.)

M.U.D. says it has wellhead protection plans for the Platte South and Platte West wellfields. Wellhead protection is the concept of protecting the land around a water source to prevent contamination.

Water treatment

M.U.D.’s report says the water treatment process includes four steps: sedimentation, clarification & softening, disinfection and filtration.

Sedimentation settles out silt; clarification and softening removes silt and hardness; disinfection destroys bacteria and parasites; and filtration removes fine suspended matter.

Chloramine, a water disinfectant, and fluorine, which prevents tooth decay, are used in M.U.D.’s water treatment process.

Chloramine is a mixture of chlorine and ammonia and is used in roughly 20% of water supply systems in the U.S. According to M.U.D., chloramine doesn’t dissipate as quickly as chlorine and is safe for warm-blooded animals to drink because their digestive systems neutralize chloramine before it reaches their bloodstreams. Cold-blooded animals can’t safely drink water treated with chloramine, which is why fish owners need to use water filters or treatment products.

M.U.D. says fluoride is added to the water to promote dental health. Omaha voters approved fluoride to be added to drinking water in 1968. And in 2008, the Nebraska Legislature passed a law requiring all cities with more than 1,000 residents to add fluoride to drinking water. The rivers provide natural fluoride of 0.3 to 0.5 parts per million (ppm). M.U.D. adds fluoride to reach 0.7 ppm in tap water. The federal limit of fluoride is 4.0 ppm.

Water testing

More than 140 potential water contaminants are tested by M.U.D., including metals like nickel, iron and lead, and viruses like E.coli.

Cryptosporidium, a parasite that lives in surface water, is another contaminant tested by M.U.D. It can cause diarrhea, nausea and abdominal cramps. M.U.D. claims Cryptosporidium was not detected in any sample.

Lead is tested for on a monthly basis and M.U.D. claims it has not been detected in water sources, finished water from treatment plants or in water mains. According to M.U.D., some Omaha areas may have lead water pipes and residents who have lead service lines can request testing.

M.U.D. claims the water treatment process is designed to not leech lead and copper, but residents can further reduce risk in a few ways, such as cleaning faucet aerators and flushing water through the faucet for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using it if it hasn’t been used for more than 30 minutes. Water for cooking and drinking should also only be used from a cold tap.

M.U.D. says customers who have concerns or questions about the water can call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.

Read the full report

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.