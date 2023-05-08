We are Local
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home

The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after 7 p.m. Sunday.(Ryan Swanigan, 10/11 NOW)
By Samantha Bernt and Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are investigating a deadly stabbing at a home right across the street from Lincoln Northeast High School.

Officers were called out to the home near 63rd and Baldwin just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

LPD said 59-year-old Mark Kruger was stabbed in the torso with a steak knife. Police said the first-arriving officers immediately began performing life-saving measures.

Kruger was taken to a nearby hospital by Lincoln Fire & Rescue, where police said he died from his injuries.

Police said Kruger’s 40-year-old son, Joseph Kruger, was arrested for second degree murder.

LPD said there was a family event happening at the home when the stabbing occurred, but didn’t explain what led up to the stabbing.

The incident is now Lincoln’s sixth homicide of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

