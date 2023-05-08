We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe's is saying thanks to moms with a sweet deal.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11pm Radar Update
6 First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms winding down overnight
Man killed in downtown Omaha shooting, woman arrested
Keelan Smith
Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska
A nonprofit is trying to help monarch butterflies by supplying local plants
Omaha nonprofit gives away native plants to help monarch butterflies
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death after woman allegedly jumps out window

Latest News

Nante Niemi, 8, went missing in a remote area of Michigan. Officials said Monday that he had...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Louisiana man accused of shooting teen in back of head while she played hide and seek
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman