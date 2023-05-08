We are Local
Kiewit confirms it’s moving into PayPal complex in La Vista

6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal's former campus in La Vista.
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Kiewit Corporation, the Fortune 500 construction company here in Omaha, is moving at least four divisions or groups to a new location in La Vista,

The divisions are moving out of their location on I street, near 120th and L, over to the two large buildings currently owned by PayPal near I-80 and Giles.

Just last week 6 News uncovered the buildings were for sale after sitting mostly vacant. Very few PayPal workers come into the office anymore.

RELATED: PayPal selling sprawling office space in La Vista

6 News received an internal e-mail from Kiewit managers to employees entitled “New Buildings Announcement.” The e-mail tells workers the PayPal campus is “a perfect fit for our growing and evolving shared services organizations.” The e-mail states that the new location has more amenities such as lots of space, large parking lots, walking trails, a pond and basketball courts.

The e-mail goes on to state that a group of Kiewit employees will start moving in to the new location this June, with the remainder coming over in early 2024.

Kiewit Public Relations Senior Manager Anglela Nemeth sent us a statement.

“Kiewit is planning to move its existing operations at 12720 I Street to the PayPal property. It is anticipated that details will be finalized in the next several weeks.”

The four departments affected are Kiewit Technology Group, Business Services, Data Services and Supply Network. It will mean a big location change for hundreds of employees who work in those divisions.

