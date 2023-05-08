We are Local
Help Us Stuff the Truck June 1st

6 News Stuff the Truck June 1
6 News Stuff the Truck June 1(WOWT)
By Bianca Hoops
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You can help fight hunger in our communities by donating to the 6 News Stuff the Truck Food Drive sponsored by Methodist Health System.

The food drive is scheduled for Thursday, June 1st, 2023 from 5am to 7pm. Come drive through and drop off non-perishable food items, toiletries and cash donations.

There will be four locations throughout the Omaha metro, Fremont and Council Bluffs areas:

  • Methodist Women’s Hospital: 707 N 190th Plaza, Omaha, NE
  • Methodist Physicians Clinic: 8901 W. Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE
  • Methodist Fremont Health: 450 E. 23rd St, Fremont NE
  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza: 808 E. Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA

The Food Drive is a benefit for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Omaha, Care Corps’ LifeHouse in Fremont, and the Micah House in Council Bluffs.

