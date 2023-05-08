Grand Island man charged with child sexual assault, incest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is in custody after police arrested him for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter.

NOTE: Local 4 is choosing to withhold the name the suspect in order to protect the victim in this case.

Grand Island Police received an intake from Health and Human Services on Friday about a reported sexual assault of a child.

Grand Island Police said during a forensic interview, the 14-year-old disclosed being sexually assaulted on two occasions by her biological father as well as four incidents in which she was touched in intimate areas.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told authorities that these incidents started when she was nine and the latest happened two nights prior to the forensic interview.

According to court documents, the crimes are reported to have happened between April 2018 and May 2023.

The 54-year-old man, the victim’s father, was arrested on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, four counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of incest.

Bond has been set at 10 percent of $350,000. The judge also ordered that the suspect have no contact with the victim. His preliminary hearing is set for May 30 at 10:30 a.m.

