We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Grand Island man charged with child sexual assault, incest

A Grand Island man is facing felony charges including child sexual assault and incest.
A Grand Island man is facing felony charges including child sexual assault and incest.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is in custody after police arrested him for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter.

NOTE: Local 4 is choosing to withhold the name the suspect in order to protect the victim in this case.

Grand Island Police received an intake from Health and Human Services on Friday about a reported sexual assault of a child.

Grand Island Police said during a forensic interview, the 14-year-old disclosed being sexually assaulted on two occasions by her biological father as well as four incidents in which she was touched in intimate areas.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told authorities that these incidents started when she was nine and the latest happened two nights prior to the forensic interview.

According to court documents, the crimes are reported to have happened between April 2018 and May 2023.

The 54-year-old man, the victim’s father, was arrested on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, four counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of incest.

Bond has been set at 10 percent of $350,000. The judge also ordered that the suspect have no contact with the victim. His preliminary hearing is set for May 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11pm Radar Update
6 First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms winding down overnight
Man killed in downtown Omaha shooting, woman arrested
Keelan Smith
Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska
A nonprofit is trying to help monarch butterflies by supplying local plants
Omaha nonprofit gives away native plants to help monarch butterflies
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death after woman allegedly jumps out window

Latest News

Omaha man arrested after reportedly making terroristic threats
The Lincoln Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near 63rd and Baldwin just after...
Man accused of stabbing father to death in northeast Lincoln home
Nante Niemi, 8, went missing in a remote area of Michigan. Officials said Monday that he had...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
Twin cotton-top tamarins
Lincoln Children’s Zoo announces birth of twin cotton-top tamarins
Trial date set for Omaha man accused of child sex trafficking