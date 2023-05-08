Council Bluffs Hy-Vee subject to hoax bomb threat

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A fake bomb threat was called into a Council Bluffs supermarket over the weekend.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, Sunday afternoon at 12:51 p.m., an unknown man called the Hy-Vee at Madison Avenue claiming a bomb was in the back of the store.

Officers responded and searched the entire building. A secondary search was also conducted and no bomb or device was found. Police say the store is safe and remains open.

Detectives are investigating the origins of the phone call.

