We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Council Bluffs Hy-Vee subject to hoax bomb threat

(WCJB)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A fake bomb threat was called into a Council Bluffs supermarket over the weekend.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, Sunday afternoon at 12:51 p.m., an unknown man called the Hy-Vee at Madison Avenue claiming a bomb was in the back of the store.

Officers responded and searched the entire building. A secondary search was also conducted and no bomb or device was found. Police say the store is safe and remains open.

Detectives are investigating the origins of the phone call.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11pm Radar Update
6 First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms winding down overnight
Man killed in downtown Omaha shooting, woman arrested
Keelan Smith
Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska
A nonprofit is trying to help monarch butterflies by supplying local plants
Omaha nonprofit gives away native plants to help monarch butterflies
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death after woman allegedly jumps out window

Latest News

Abortion debate will soon begin again in the Nebraska Legislature.
BREAKING: Abortion debate reignited in Nebraska Legislature
Sexual assault of several boys reported in Washington County
A sexual assault case involving three teenagers is making its way through the court system in...
Washington County authorities investigating teen sexual assault
Nebraska lawmakers advanced an amendment Monday that aims to crack down on Chinese technology...
Nebraska lawmakers turn up pressure on companies using Chinese cell tower parts