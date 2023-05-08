We are Local
Author David Sedaris coming to Omaha’s Holland Center

Author Davis Sedaris is coming to Omaha in October 2023
Author Davis Sedaris is coming to Omaha in October 2023
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bestselling author David Sedaris is coming to Omaha later this year.

According to Omaha Performing Arts, Sedaris will be at the Holland Center on Sunday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m., which follows the release of his new books Happy-Go-Lucky and A Carnival of Snackery.

Sedaris has written previous bestselling books like Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim.

Fans will get to see Sedaris offer all-new readings and recollections of his works. There will also be a book signing and fans will get the chance to have a Q&A with Sedaris.

“Those who love Sedaris’s cheerfully misanthropic stories might think they know what they’re getting into at his live readings,” Omaha Performing Arts said in a release. “They’d be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep audiences laughing throughout the evening.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19.

