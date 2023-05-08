Abortion ban amendment attached to Nebraska gender-affirming care bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The abortion debate will return to the Nebraska Legislature this session after all, despite widespread belief that the topic had been put to rest.

A little more than a week after LB626 failed on a second-round vote in the Unicameral, the controversial issue has been reformulated as an amendment now attached to the bill calling for a ban on gender-affirming care for youth.

AM1658, called “The Preborn Child Protection Act,” was added Monday by State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair to LB574, a bill introduced by State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha known as the “Let Them Grow Act,” which has been at the center of fellow Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh’s filibuster.

The failure of LB626 meant that abortion would stay legal in Nebraska for up to 20 weeks. The new amendment calls for a ban on abortion at 12 weeks.

On Thursday, April 27, a cloture vote on LB626 came up one vote short of ending the filibuster. Issuing a statement at the time that he was “profoundly disappointed” the state senators called “present not voting” during the vote, Gov. Jim Pillen called on one of the bill’s co-sponsors, State Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, to bring forward a motion to reconsider — but he did not.

Some on the Unicameral floor categorized the amendment as a political maneuver to circumvent the rules.

”It’s like the World Series is best of seven — now you’re making it best of nine. Now you’re making it best of 11, really, with all the times you’ve stopped the clock,” said State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha. “You’ve changed the rules. You’ve put your thumbs on the scale and you can’t stand to lose fair and square.”

No word yet on when LB574 might be scheduled for debate.

