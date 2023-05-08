1 injured in overnight South Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man was shot overnight near a bar in South Omaha.

According to the Omaha Police Department, at 1:35 a.m. Monday officers were called to Creighton University Medical Center for a shooting victim.

The 29-year-old victim was visiting from out of town and allegedly told the officers he was shot by an unknown man near an unknown bar in South Omaha. Police say the exact location of the shooting is not yet known.

Omaha Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

