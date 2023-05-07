We are Local
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of April 2023

Many April viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a lockdown at Offutt AFB, a labor investigation and new retail stores popping up at Westroads Mall.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for April 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash

A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash involving a tow truck in western Sarpy County.

5. New shops bringing new life to Westroads Mall

Major department stores used to be the main anchors of malls all across America. However, retailers are finding a new niche.

Omaha's Westroads Mall is adding new shops in the age where most other malls are dead or dying.

4. 133 employees being awarded back wages after Department of Labor investigation

Back wages are being paid to 133 employees across six Omaha establishments after a federal investigation.

3. Hy-Vee employee arrested after chase at central Omaha store

The woman crossed a creek multiple times as she fled deputies before eventually stopping.

A Hy-Vee employee was arrested by Omaha Police for several warrants after a foot chase Friday.

2. Police handle ‘situation’ at Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department

Nebraska Medicine tweeted that the situation had been “resolved without incident.”

The Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department is all clear following an incident Wednesday afternoon.

1. Omaha’s Topgolf land plot for sale

The land underneath a popular west Omaha attraction is for sale.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of April 2023
1. Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
2. Omaha Hy-Vee employee arrested on 3 felony warrants after foot chase
3. Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
4. Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe
5. Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
6. Northern lights visible across Iowa and Nebraska Sunday night

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Officer and wife found dead in North Carolina home

5. Hawaii murder

4. Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday

3. Dog befriends polar bear

2. Good Burger 2

1. Jack Nicholson returns courtside

