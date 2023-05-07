Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of April 2023
Many April viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a lockdown at Offutt AFB, a labor investigation and new retail stores popping up at Westroads Mall.
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for April 2023.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash
A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash involving a tow truck in western Sarpy County.
5. New shops bringing new life to Westroads Mall
Major department stores used to be the main anchors of malls all across America. However, retailers are finding a new niche.
4. 133 employees being awarded back wages after Department of Labor investigation
Back wages are being paid to 133 employees across six Omaha establishments after a federal investigation.
3. Hy-Vee employee arrested after chase at central Omaha store
The woman crossed a creek multiple times as she fled deputies before eventually stopping.
2. Police handle ‘situation’ at Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department
Nebraska Medicine tweeted that the situation had been “resolved without incident.”
1. Omaha’s Topgolf land plot for sale
The land underneath a popular west Omaha attraction is for sale.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
Top stories of April 2023
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Officer and wife found dead in North Carolina home
5. Hawaii murder
4. Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday
3. Dog befriends polar bear
2. Good Burger 2
1. Jack Nicholson returns courtside
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.