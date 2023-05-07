We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man killed in downtown Omaha shooting, woman detained

(Pixabay)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man died from his injuries after being shot overnight in downtown Omaha.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the area of 10th and Capitol Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.

Police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Gom Gout, was transported to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.

Officers were told the description of a female suspect, who was found walking in the downtown area. She was detained and sent to Omaha Police headquarters to be interviewed.

The investigation is ongoing and Omaha Police say charges are being determined by the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keelan Smith
Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death after woman allegedly jumps out window
6 First Alert Day for Sunday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible after 6pm Sunday
Nettie's
Nettie’s Fine Mexican Restaurant owners decide to rebuild
An Omaha childcare center is being forced to cut its hours due to staffing shortages.
Early childcare education center adjusts to worker shortage, cuts operations

Latest News

People took to the streets of downtown Omaha for the ‘Invest in Yourself’ 5K run and walk on...
Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders weekend wraps up with 5K in downtown Omaha
A nonprofit is trying to help monarch butterflies by supplying local plants
Omaha nonprofit gives away native plants to help monarch butterflies
A nonprofit is trying to help monarch butterflies by supplying local plants
Nonprofit aims to save the monarch butterfly
Thousands came to Omaha for the 2023 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder's meeting
Thousands come to Omaha CHI Health Center for Berkshire Hathaway weekend
Head-on crash in Shelby County, Iowa injures 2
Head-on crash in Shelby County, Iowa injures 2