We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln business receives bomb threat

(WSAW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a bomb threat made to a local business near South 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard on Sunday.

According to LPD, an employee received a phone call from an unknown party who said there was a bomb on the premises at around 11:14 a.m. LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived at the business and determined there was no credible threat.

LPD said no further interruption was made to the business.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keelan Smith
Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska
Omaha Police investigating in-custody death after woman allegedly jumps out window
Man killed in downtown Omaha shooting, woman arrested
6 First Alert Day for Sunday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible after 6pm Sunday
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Cass County, Iowa

Latest News

People took to the streets of downtown Omaha for the ‘Invest in Yourself’ 5K run and walk on...
Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders weekend wraps up with 5K in downtown Omaha
A nonprofit is trying to help monarch butterflies by supplying local plants
Omaha nonprofit gives away native plants to help monarch butterflies
A nonprofit is trying to help monarch butterflies by supplying local plants
Nonprofit aims to save the monarch butterfly
Thousands came to Omaha for the 2023 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder's meeting
Thousands come to Omaha CHI Health Center for Berkshire Hathaway weekend