Lincoln business receives bomb threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a bomb threat made to a local business near South 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard on Sunday.

According to LPD, an employee received a phone call from an unknown party who said there was a bomb on the premises at around 11:14 a.m. LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived at the business and determined there was no credible threat.

LPD said no further interruption was made to the business.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.