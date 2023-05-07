We are Local
Gross upsets Northwest to punch ticket to State tournament

By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 16th-seeded Gross Catholic ended top-seeded Grand Island Northwest’s undefeated season to an end in the girls soccer District B-1 final. In the first half, off a free kick from 50 yards out Martha Yanovich gets the ball into the box where Laura Stuhr heads it in for the lone goal of the match. With the 1-0 win, the Cougars are headed to State next week.

