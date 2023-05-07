Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders weekend wraps up with 5K in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The three-day annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders weekend wrapped up Sunday afternoon after thousands of shareholders took to the streets of downtown Omaha for the ‘Invest in Yourself’ 5K run and walk.

“Honestly, it’s just like a sense of community,” says Cecilia Raulston with Omaha’s Oriental Trading CO. “I’m not a runner by any means, I walk it, but I’m like, ‘you know what, I can do it, I can make it!’ Seeing everyone have fun, that’s literally the main thing just having fun.”

Businesses around the metro and from around the country take Berkshire weekend as an opportunity to grow together as a company.

“We come because, one, we like to hear the comments by Warren and Munger, but we also like to see the companies that Berkshire invested in because all of us are Berkshire stock shareholders,” says Angelia Thomas with Ameriprise Financial.

Thomas and her office attend the Berkshire meetings together each year and have been for more than two decades. At the end of the weekend, they also participate in the 5K as a team, giving them a chance to further bond and make new friends along the way.

“No, we didn’t run,” the group says, laughing. “We all start together but then we kind of at different paces start moving along, but it’s great because we meet so many different places from so many different places and everybody is always nice.”

For out-of-towners like Canadian Greg Reid, Berkshire weekend is always something to look forward to, especially after the pandemic thwarted his travel plans for several years.

“You know what, it’s just not the same watching on CNBC,” he says. “You’ve got to take it in in person.”

“Warren and Charlie have not lost a step, and if I’m half as good when I get up there to my 90s, or if I make it that far, I’ll count myself to be a lucky person indeed,” he adds.

Sunday’s ‘Invest in Yourself’ 5K is also the perfect chance for those who aren’t from the area to take a closer look at Omaha, as they run through the downtown streets.

“I like the route, and I have to say, since the last time I was [here], there’s seems to be a lot happening in Omaha, whats your secret? Whats the secret sauce? I want to know!”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.