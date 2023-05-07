6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible after 6pm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms developing after 6pm.

Cloudy skies this morning will likely stick around through mid-morning keeping temperatures in the 60s. Partly sunny skies and a south breeze will return this afternoon, helping to bring in some summer-like warmth and humidity. Temperatures push into the 80s by early afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s along and south of I-80. Some areas near the Kansas and Missouri borders could top out near 90 degrees. The warm and humid air will help to fuel a risk for strong to severe storms across much of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

By late afternoon, a cold front is expected to be sitting near the I-80 corridor, with slightly cooler air beginning to move in north of the interstate. This front is expected to be the focus for thunderstorm development by 6 to 7pm, with storms potentially developing right over I-80. Storms will then push east into Iowa, carrying with them a risk for severe weather.

Where storms develop, damaging hail will be the greatest risk with the potential for hail up to 3 inches in size. Not every storm will produce hail that large, but that is the potential we are looking at. Severe wind gusts of 65-75mph will also be possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, particularly south of I-80, but that will not be the main risk we are looking at this evening.

A couple round of storms are possible through Midnight, leading to the potential for some pockets of heavier rainfall. Storms should be moving out of the area by around Midnight, with quiet conditions returning for the late overnight hours into Monday morning. Sunny skies return Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The unsettled weather pattern returns Tuesday through Friday with daily evening or overnight shower and storm chances. At the moment, no particular day stands out in terms of severe weather or a widespread rain evening.

With today’s storm potential coming in the evening hours, stay tuned throughout the day for updates on the severe weather risk.

