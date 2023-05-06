Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 5
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a new sculpture, a mistake at an animal shelter and the land under a popular business being listed for sale.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, May 5.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. New sculpture coming to Memorial Park Friday
It came to Omaha from the Seward Johnson Atelier in New Jersey. The 26-foot, 35,000-pound work of art also stood in other locations.
5. Nebraska Humane Society admits to mistaken euthanasia
The family told 6 News they gave Dra’ko to NHS for a “bite quarantine” to last 10 days.
4. New shops bringing new life to Westroads Mall
Omaha’s Westroads Mall is adding new shops in an age where most other malls are dead or dying.
3. Omaha homeless camp causing concerns
Some Omaha residents were growing concerned about a homeless camp.
2. Dogs dumped in a small SW Iowa town
The small southwest Iowa town of Coin was raising questions after a woman was seen on home security cameras dumping dogs from a car.
1. Omaha’s Topgolf land plot for sale
The land underneath a popular West Omaha attraction is for sale.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Tyre Nichols autopsy
5. Missing Omaha inmate arrested
4. 14-year-old killed in crash
3. Noodles found near New Jersey park
2. Carrie Fisher star
1. PayPal selling La Vista office space
