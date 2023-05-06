We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 5

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a new sculpture, a mistake at an animal shelter and the land under a popular business being listed for sale.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, May 5.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. New sculpture coming to Memorial Park Friday

It came to Omaha from the Seward Johnson Atelier in New Jersey. The 26-foot, 35,000-pound work of art also stood in other locations.

A new sculpture is coming to Omaha's Memorial Park for a six-month visit.

5. Nebraska Humane Society admits to mistaken euthanasia

The family told 6 News they gave Dra’ko to NHS for a “bite quarantine” to last 10 days.

The Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanized a family's dog. It was supposed to be returned to the family after a quarantine.

4. New shops bringing new life to Westroads Mall

Omaha’s Westroads Mall is adding new shops in an age where most other malls are dead or dying.

Omaha's Westroads Mall is adding new shops in the age where most other malls are dead or dying.

3. Omaha homeless camp causing concerns

Some Omaha residents were growing concerned about a homeless camp.

Some Omaha residents are growing concerned about a homeless camp

2. Dogs dumped in a small SW Iowa town

The small southwest Iowa town of Coin was raising questions after a woman was seen on home security cameras dumping dogs from a car.

The small southwest Iowa town of Coin is raising questions after a woman was seen on home security cameras dumping dogs from a car.

1. Omaha’s Topgolf land plot for sale

The land underneath a popular West Omaha attraction is for sale.

The land underneath a popular west Omaha attraction is for sale.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Omaha's Topgolf land plot for sale
2. Nebraska Humane Society mistakenly euthanizes family dog
3. Taste of Omaha moving this year’s event to Ralston
4. Omaha homeless camp causing concerns
5. Westroads Mall takes on a new role: bridging e-commerce with brick & mortar
6. Brother of Omaha South basketball standout killed in I-29 crash

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Tyre Nichols autopsy

5. Missing Omaha inmate arrested

4. 14-year-old killed in crash

3. Noodles found near New Jersey park

2. Carrie Fisher star

1. PayPal selling La Vista office space

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending April 28
Top 6 for week ending April 21
Top 6 for week ending April 14
Top 6 for week ending April 7
Top 6 in March 2023
Top 6 in 2022

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Omaha female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record
PayPal Logo (PRNewsfoto/PayPal)
PayPal selling sprawling office space in La Vista
Antonea Cannon
Omaha woman sentenced to prison for 5-year-old boy’s death
6 News sat down with Warren Buffett ahead of this year's shareholders' meeting.
EXCLUSIVE: Warren Buffett talks philanthropy, artificial intelligence
Authorities searching for man missing in northeast Nebraska

Latest News

In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks...
Profits jump at Buffett’s company ahead of annual meeting
Morning drizzle, afternoon sunshine
Native Americans at a round dance ceremony wear red to remember family members among the...
Round dance and songs held to remember missing, murdered indigenous people
The owners of a Bellevue Mexican restaurant are planning to rebuild.
Owners of Nettie's Fine Mexican Restaurant plan on rebuilding