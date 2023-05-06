Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keelan Smith, the son of Neil Smith is the sixth commit in Nebraska’s 2024 class. Keelan is a three-star recruit out of North Liberty High School in the Kansas City area. Keelan also had an offer from Missouri and he’s big too at 6-3 205 pounds.

Keelan’s dad Neil played for Nebraska from 1984-1987, he was a second-team All-American from both AP and Football News his senior season. Neil went on to win two super bowls in his NFL career, he’s also a Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.