Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keelan Smith, the son of Neil Smith is the sixth commit in Nebraska’s 2024 class. Keelan is a three-star recruit out of North Liberty High School in the Kansas City area. Keelan also had an offer from Missouri and he’s big too at 6-3 205 pounds.

Keelan’s dad Neil played for Nebraska from 1984-1987, he was a second-team All-American from both AP and Football News his senior season. Neil went on to win two super bowls in his NFL career, he’s also a Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer.

