Round dance and songs held to remember missing, murdered indigenous people

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - May 5th has long been a day to remember for the Native American communities of Nebraska and Iowa.

It’s not a day to celebrate -- it’s the day time is taken and stories of pain are shared by families of missing or murdered indigenous people.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation yesterday marking Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, calling it an epidemic where cases far too often go unsolved.

Friday, several hours after organizing an awareness event along Dodge Street and at Memorial Park, the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition brought together families to share stories of loss while demanding justice for those missing and cases unsolved.

Lestina Saul-Merdassi, a coordinator for Project Beacon, shared aspects of the event.

“We began with prayer and we had some survivors come up and share their perceptions of this missing and murdered indigenous people’s movement,” she said. “For the native community or Indian Country, we all wear red on May 5th, whether it be a red T-shirt, or red vest, or red scrubs, or red ribbon skirt... The drum group, the main singer’s name is Douglas Esau, and he had his crew here and they sang us some round dance songs.”

Several on hand shared stories of loss, including one woman who has lost three family members.

“Our family story is not unlike many other families. The reality is it could happen to any of us. These are important members of our communities, they are relatives, mothers, daughters, sisters, aunties and friends,” she said. “When a relative does not come home, this does not just affect our immediate family, but our generations to come and our communities as a whole. This is about our relatives who have not come home yet.”

“It was a beautiful thing today is to see our elders here, and we had our youth here, and we had everybody in between here,” Lestina said. “We saw people from all four hills of life here today.”

Project Beacon and Great Plains Action Society will hold a round dance event to draw awareness to indigenous issues, including MMIP and a call for the closing of coal plants along the Missouri River. The Round Dance for the Missouri River is scheduled for Saturday between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. near CHI Health Center.

