Profits jump at Buffett’s company ahead of annual meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Warren Buffett’s company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio.

That gave the thousands of shareholders filling an arena to listen to Buffett spend hours answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting some good news to start the day.

Berkshire said it earned $35.5 billion, or $24,377 per Class A share, during the quarter. This year’s first quarter was relatively quiet compared to a year ago when Buffett revealed that he had gone on a $51 billion spending spree at the start of last year, snapping up stocks like Occidental Petroleum.

He also says that while artificial intelligence may change the world in all sorts of ways, new technology won’t take away opportunities for investors.

