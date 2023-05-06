Omaha Police investigating in-custody death after woman allegedly jumps out window

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a woman jumped from a ninth-floor window after officers responded to an alleged trespassing incident.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers were called to Jackson Tower just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning to assist the Omaha Housing Authority security with an alleged trespasser.

Police say 31-year-old Samisha Wakefield was reportedly trespassing in the building. With OHA security, the officers entered an apartment on the ninth floor of the building and tried to speak with Wakefield.

Officers entered the bedroom of the apartment and Wakefield allegedly jumped from the window. They attempted to reach her as she was going out of the window but were unsuccessful. Omaha Police say the entire interaction, from officers entering the apartment to Wakefield jumping, was roughly five seconds long.

The Omaha Fire Department was called and Wakefield was pronounced dead at the scene.

Omaha Police’s Officer Involved Investigations Team reviewed bodycam footage from both officers, which allegedly confirmed their statements about the situation, as well as statements given by witnesses.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Papillion Police Department are both assisting with the investigation. The case will be presented to a grand jury when the investigation is complete. Nebraska law requires a grand jury be summoned whenever a person dies in the custody of, or while being detained by law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.