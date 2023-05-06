We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nettie’s Fine Mexican Restaurant owners decide to rebuild

Nettie's
Nettie's(wowt 6news)
By Bella Caracta
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “It’s something that I wanted to go ahead with no matter what,” said the daughter of Nettie and owner, Kathy Boyles.

“To be coming back, it really is like rising out of the ashes,” said Nettie’s granddaughter, Michelle Lyons.

Seeing the land empty still hurts them both.

RELATED: Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday

“It kind of feels like I lost my mother all over again,” said Boyles. “So we’ll put it back where it belongs and then it’ll be better. It’ll be better.”

The rebuild is expected to cost upwards of $1 million. They’ll have to take loans out -- but hope city grants and TIF money will bring it back by the end of the year.

“I just knew that one day I would want to carry on my grandma’s legacy,” said Lyons. “That’s so important. I didn’t work here for 32 years because I couldn’t do anything else. It’s because I loved it.”

A big step in the rebuilding process took place Friday. The owners worked with an architect on a vision to keep the same feel of the old Nettie’s.

“I want it as close as it can be to normal, but it’s going to be a new normal,” said Boyles.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PayPal Logo (PRNewsfoto/PayPal)
PayPal selling sprawling office space in La Vista
Police Lights.
Missing Omaha inmate arrested in Las Vegas
Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Omaha female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Omaha Police announces results of unlicensed vehicle operation

Latest News

A new exhibit is open at South Omaha's El Museo Latino commemorating the true meaning of Cinco...
Cinco de Mayo: South Omaha museum celebrates and educates
A new exhibit is open at South Omaha's El Museo Latino commemorating the true meaning of Cinco...
El Museo Latino commemorates Cinco de Mayo with new exhibit
The City of Omaha has announced the recipients of its 2023 neighborhood grants.
City of Omaha awards more than $90,000 to 2023 Neighborhood Grants recipients
Offutt Air Force Base's Marauders hockey team is gearing up to make a national tournament...
Offutt hockey team preparing for national tournament