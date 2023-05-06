Nettie’s Fine Mexican Restaurant owners decide to rebuild

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “It’s something that I wanted to go ahead with no matter what,” said the daughter of Nettie and owner, Kathy Boyles.

“To be coming back, it really is like rising out of the ashes,” said Nettie’s granddaughter, Michelle Lyons.

Seeing the land empty still hurts them both.

“It kind of feels like I lost my mother all over again,” said Boyles. “So we’ll put it back where it belongs and then it’ll be better. It’ll be better.”

The rebuild is expected to cost upwards of $1 million. They’ll have to take loans out -- but hope city grants and TIF money will bring it back by the end of the year.

“I just knew that one day I would want to carry on my grandma’s legacy,” said Lyons. “That’s so important. I didn’t work here for 32 years because I couldn’t do anything else. It’s because I loved it.”

A big step in the rebuilding process took place Friday. The owners worked with an architect on a vision to keep the same feel of the old Nettie’s.

“I want it as close as it can be to normal, but it’s going to be a new normal,” said Boyles.

